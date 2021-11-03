Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NEV stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,178. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $17.65.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-end investment fund which, provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value and total return. Its secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return. The fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.