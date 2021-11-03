Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 12.9% over the last three years.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,811. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $14.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

