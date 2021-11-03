Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.9% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NXJ stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,849. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.56. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.