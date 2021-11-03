Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 10.7% over the last three years.

NYSE:NRK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 72,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,749. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

