Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years.

NAN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 80,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,295. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.90.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

