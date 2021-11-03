Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the September 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

JPT traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,923. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

