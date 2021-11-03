Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years.
NAD stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $15.94. 1,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,251. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
