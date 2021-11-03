Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years.

NAD stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $15.94. 1,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,251. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,685,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360,824 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $59,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

