NWK Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

VBR traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.77. 5,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,955. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $116.88 and a 1-year high of $181.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

