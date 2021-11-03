NWK Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NWK Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,772 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.10. 350,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,107,990. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $203.12 and a 12-month high of $333.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.66. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.90.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,573 shares of company stock valued at $68,139,379. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

