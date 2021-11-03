NWK Group Inc. Has $4.99 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 2.0% of NWK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,072,846,000 after acquiring an additional 245,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,074,855,000 after acquiring an additional 185,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

NYSE:GS traded down $4.51 on Wednesday, hitting $419.34. 49,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,252. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $401.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.22 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $141.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

