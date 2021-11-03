Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Acquires 23,300 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 107.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Clearfield worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $275,123.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLFD shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Clearfield stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,792. Clearfield, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.80. The company has a market cap of $838.14 million, a P/E ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.48.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

