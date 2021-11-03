Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FUTU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Futu by 221.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,432 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Futu during the second quarter worth about $131,990,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Futu by 264.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,965,000 after buying an additional 615,526 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Futu during the second quarter worth about $106,817,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Futu by 5,601.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 393,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,458,000 after buying an additional 386,524 shares during the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BOCOM International lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.36. 141,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,880,294. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.92. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.33.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $203.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.52 million. Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

