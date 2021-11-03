Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Has $2.47 Million Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Masonite International worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 40.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,226,000 after buying an additional 186,333 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 17.2% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 563,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after buying an additional 82,571 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 254,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,491,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 15.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Masonite International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masonite International alerts:

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at $283,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOOR traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.99. 239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,414. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.99. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.