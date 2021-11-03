Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 61,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 83,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 66.7% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,452. The firm has a market cap of $704.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Construction news, Director Julie Dill purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

