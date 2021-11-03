Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of The Hackett Group worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Hackett Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.03. 149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,302. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $626.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HCKT shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.