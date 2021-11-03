Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Boosts Holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.10% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2,282.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $181,782.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $98,397.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 107,629 shares of company stock worth $1,885,722 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.97. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $21.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $94.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 35.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW).

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.