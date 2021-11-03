Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Decreases Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $965,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMR. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

AMR opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $395.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 79.93% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. Equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

