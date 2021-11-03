Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

Shares of TXRH opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.