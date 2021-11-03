Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases Shares of 7,960 Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.6% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 4.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.44.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

