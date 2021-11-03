Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Reduces Stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 68,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 51,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,059,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 305,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 193,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,547,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVC. TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

EVC opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $724.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.68. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.55.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.10 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

