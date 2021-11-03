OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Cut to C$3.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.92% from the company’s previous close.

OGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Macquarie raised OceanaGold to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.98.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Shares of TSE:OGC traded down C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.29. 358,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$1.58 and a 1-year high of C$2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44.

In other OceanaGold news, Director Catherine Gignac bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$237,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$237,000.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.