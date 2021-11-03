Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.13. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 35,500 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.81 million and a PE ratio of -3.00.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

