Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on November 24th

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFED opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.73. Oconee Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 22.03%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Oconee Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oconee Federal Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Oconee Federal Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers services related to personal banking, business banking, and mortgage lending. The company was founded on January 01, 2011 and is headquartered in Seneca, SC.

