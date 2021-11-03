Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OCGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday.

Get Ocugen alerts:

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $940,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $110,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 516,092 shares of company stock worth $4,473,943. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 2,800.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 315,310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ocugen in the second quarter valued at about $586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ocugen by 34.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 418,757 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Ocugen in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ocugen has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.