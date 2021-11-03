Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

OCGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.58.

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 4.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Uday Kompella sold 46,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $421,048.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $110,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,092 shares of company stock valued at $4,473,943 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ocugen by 50.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ocugen during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Ocugen by 41.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

