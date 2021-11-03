Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Short Interest Down 19.7% in October

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 610,200 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the September 30th total of 760,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocuphire Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Ocuphire Pharma stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,546. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.63. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocuphire Pharma will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay Pepose acquired 12,631 shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $59,997.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 121.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 87.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

