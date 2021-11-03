Ogborne Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ogborne Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,522 shares during the quarter. Square makes up about 5.3% of Ogborne Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ogborne Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $28,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,394,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at $4,037,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.08.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.58. 52,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,452,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a PE ratio of 218.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.53.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $52,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 286,555 shares of company stock worth $74,120,158. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.