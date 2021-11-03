OGE Energy (OGE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. OGE Energy has set its FY21 guidance at $1.76 to $1.86 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OGE Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OGE opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $36.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OGE Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 294,036 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of OGE Energy worth $32,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

