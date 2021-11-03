Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.17. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 4,198 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ohio Valley Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $134.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 108,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVBC)
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
