Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.17. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 4,198 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ohio Valley Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $134.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 108,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.