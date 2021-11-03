Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Sets New 52-Week High at $349.41

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $349.41 and last traded at $346.91, with a volume of 476217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $344.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on ODFL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $1,613,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 170,613 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $1,219,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

