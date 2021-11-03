Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Director Austin M. Ramirez Buys 5,715 Shares

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Director Austin M. Ramirez acquired 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ONB stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $17.80. 22,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,578. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.67. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 118.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 54,317 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

