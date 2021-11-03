Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) SVP A Eric Kauders, Jr. Acquires 1,000 Shares

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) SVP A Eric Kauders, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.66 per share, for a total transaction of $21,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OPOF opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.09. Old Point Financial Co. has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $26.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Point Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 52.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in Old Point Financial during the second quarter valued at $874,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

