Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) SVP A Eric Kauders, Jr. Acquires 1,000 Shares

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) SVP A Eric Kauders, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.66 per share, for a total transaction of $21,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ OPOF opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.09. Old Point Financial Co. has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $26.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Point Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.
Old Point Financial Company Profile
Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.
