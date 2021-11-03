Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Hits New 12-Month High at $180.13

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $180.13 and last traded at $177.69, with a volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.15.

Several analysts have commented on OMCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.88, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $1,013,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $964,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,857 shares of company stock worth $12,742,308 in the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Omnicell by 141.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Omnicell by 175.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 22.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 214.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

