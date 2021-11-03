Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Hits New 52-Week High at $180.13

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $180.13 and last traded at $177.69, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.15.

Several research firms recently commented on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.99 and its 200-day moving average is $150.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $6,409,427.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,857 shares of company stock valued at $12,742,308. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 8.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Omnicell by 613.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at about $344,000.

Omnicell Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

