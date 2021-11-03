OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $63.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.42. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $64.58.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

