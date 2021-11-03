ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Position Raised by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,137,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870,587 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $81,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $76,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,876 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,635,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,654,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,117 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 768,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 616,671 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.29. 210,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,631,351. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

