ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Short Interest Update

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,250,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the September 30th total of 16,950,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.65. The stock had a trading volume of 90,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,631,351. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $57.24.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ON shares. Truist increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.