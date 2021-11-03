ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Truist

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target raised by Truist from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.64.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 582.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 129,672 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 430.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 48,715 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after buying an additional 137,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.