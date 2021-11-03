ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $57.24.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 170.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,971 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,587 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,876 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,635,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

