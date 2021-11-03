ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.29. ONEOK also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.330-$3.330 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,176,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,169. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. ONEOK has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $66.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.30.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.42.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

