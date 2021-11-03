Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Up 30.9% in October

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the September 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ OCC opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66. Optical Cable has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $4.97.
Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optical Cable had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter.
Optical Cable Company Profile
Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market. Its product offerings include designs for uses ranging from enterprise networks, datacenters, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, wireless carrier, and broadcast applications.
