Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s previous close.

ORCL has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $95.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $262.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Oracle by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 316,059 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,178,000 after buying an additional 121,283 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Oracle by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,065 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 9,945 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

