Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Aegis

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) had its price objective boosted by Aegis from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

ORMP opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $936.08 million, a PE ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 1.95. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03.

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $442,889.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $4,424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 648,573 shares in the company, valued at $13,042,803.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,516.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $4,709,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $2,824,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,183.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 200,751 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 563.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 132,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

