Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 55,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 705,534 shares.The stock last traded at $24.67 and had previously closed at $23.41.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORMP. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03.

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $442,889.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $4,424,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 648,573 shares in the company, valued at $13,042,803.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 435.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $28,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 563.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 132,605 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,516.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

