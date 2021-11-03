Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Short Interest Update

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,220,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 12,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORC. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jonestrading raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ORC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 194,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,282. The company has a market cap of $802.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.25. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.66%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

