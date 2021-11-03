O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $29.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $29.39 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $27.09. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $621.10 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $669.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $613.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $582.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.79, for a total value of $2,988,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,456 shares of company stock valued at $16,999,580 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

