Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.64.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

