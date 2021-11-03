Origin Dollar Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $9.06 million and $1.35 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001598 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

