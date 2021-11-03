Origin Sport 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.15 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 3rd. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 75.8% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $2.15 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00118370 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00020469 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.