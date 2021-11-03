Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,200 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the September 30th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
OEC traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 21,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,241. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.73.
Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $400.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OEC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.
Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
