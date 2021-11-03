Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,200 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the September 30th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

OEC traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 21,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,241. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $400.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OEC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.